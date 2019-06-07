Daniel F. McHugh Peacefully at home in San Francisco on May 29, 2019. Loving and supportive husband of Dottie; proud father of Erin (Steve) Shaw and Colleen McHugh; caring grandpa of Aurora and Dahlia Shaw; loving son of the late Ed and Ursula McHugh; dear brother of Patti (the late Bob) Rames, Mick (Renee), Jim (Paulette), and Terry (Mary) McHugh; loving son-in-law of Maude (Doll) and the late Holmes (Jim) Moore; loving brother-in-law of Bill and the late Charlie Moore; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Born January 13, 1944, a proud third generation native San Franciscan. Dan attended Mission Dolores, St. Joseph's and St. Patrick's Seminary (student body president, R '63). Dan was a counselor for underprivileged and deaf children at Sunshine Camp on the Russian River. He was ordained a deacon and was proud to have received all seven sacraments by the time he married Dottie on August 12, 1978. Dan received a master's degree in counseling of the deaf at Gallaudet University and a law degree from Georgetown Law, where he attended night school while working full-time and dating Dottie. Dan was a member of the California Bar and the Supreme Court Bar, and he was an attorney in his own law practice for 27 years. Dan was an active member of his community, volunteering for numerous local organizations and serving on several boards, including the Stonestown Family YMCA Executive Board (22 years), St. Brendan's Advisory Board, Hibernian Newman Club, St. Thomas More Society, and Forest Hill Association Board. Dan was kind and generous, a gentle soul, a counselor, and a storyteller. He kept up with old friends and made new ones easily.



Friends may visit after 6:00pm on Wednesday, June 12th, with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 13th at 11:00am at St. Brendan's Church, 29 Rockaway Ave, SF. Donations may be made to the Stonestown Family YMCA, 333 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco, CA 94132.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary