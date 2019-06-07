Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Mullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Mullen Obituary
Daniel Carl Mullen

March 25, 1928 - May 21, 2019

Passed in San Francisco on Tuesday May 21st at the age of 91 years. The beloved husband of the late Bodil Mullen.

Born in the Philippine Islands, he was a proud California resident for 85 years. He was also a Korean War Veteran and a retired rigger and member of the Boilermakers Union Local #6

Daniel is survived by his loving children; John (Shirley), Jane and Jacqueline and his grandchildren Courtney, Jillian and Daniel. An adoring big brother to Marjorie, Teddy, Jimmy, Larry, Bobby, Johnny and Marvin.

At his request, no formal services are to be held.
Donations in his memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, OR 97008 and are preferred.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.