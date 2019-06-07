|
Daniel Carl Mullen
March 25, 1928 - May 21, 2019Passed in San Francisco on Tuesday May 21st at the age of 91 years. The beloved husband of the late Bodil Mullen.
Born in the Philippine Islands, he was a proud California resident for 85 years. He was also a Korean War Veteran and a retired rigger and member of the Boilermakers Union Local #6
Daniel is survived by his loving children; John (Shirley), Jane and Jacqueline and his grandchildren Courtney, Jillian and Daniel. An adoring big brother to Marjorie, Teddy, Jimmy, Larry, Bobby, Johnny and Marvin.
At his request, no formal services are to be held.
Donations in his memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, OR 97008 and are preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019