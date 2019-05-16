Daniel Joseph Murphy Daniel Joseph Murphy passed away on May 10, 2019 in San Rafael, California at the age of 64. His compassionate spirit and never-ending humor are carried on by Marylou, his wife of 40 years and other half, as well as his three incredible children: Josie, Colin, and Meghan. In his last few days, Dan was surrounded by family who traveled from all over the Bay Area to hug him, laugh with him, and share memories. By his side were childhood friends, people who called him their "second dad," and a remarkable medical staff that treated him as family. Dan was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia in November of 2018 and passed away from complications of the disease 6 months later – too soon for us all.

Dan was born in San Francisco on October 6, 1954 to James and Josephine Murphy, and thus began his unparalleled love for Bay Area sports. Dan and his five siblings took great pride in growing up in the Sunset District on 23rd and Noriega, attending St. Anne School, and watching every Giants, 49ers, and Warriors game possible. Dan went on to attend St. Joseph's Seminary for high school and then followed his love for basketball and history to USF as a political science major. Not much later, Dan would discover an even deeper love for his soon-to-be-wife, Marylou. He then went on to get his MBA from St. Mary's College, start his beautiful family, and spend a few decades taking the insurance industry by storm. And while Dan had many incredible accomplishments throughout his life, his true happiness came from the moments spent with his family, and he measured his success by the great love they felt every day in their home.

Dan taught us all what it meant to love family. He showed compassion, empathy, and kindness beyond understanding. Dan had a special and unique relationship with every single person he met, especially his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. And while they all hoped to be his favorite, none could rival the love he had for his two beautiful grandchildren, Zachary and McKenna. The memories he has created with them will live on forever.

Dan's spirit is also kept alive by his older brother Jim Murphy (wife Peg, children Jim and Dan), older sister Patricia Murphy, younger sister Margaret Murphy Maring (husband Bill, children Brian, Ellen, grandchild Henrik), younger brother Steve Murphy (wife Terri, daughter Morgan), his "baby" brother John Murphy (partner Judy, daughter Elise, grandchild Jackson), brother-in-law Gary Ragghianti (wife Mary Lou, children Steve and Matt, grandchildren Lucas, Vince, Dominic), sisters-in-law Gaylene DeBisschop (husband Don, children Dawn, Kelly, Ryan, grandchildren Sarah, Abby, Nico, Maddy), Tina Holloway (husband Rick) and many more in-laws, friends, and family too numerous to list but never forgotten. Dan will be reunited with some of his favorite people – Charlene Ragghianti Wolf, Larry Hirase, Gina Smith, and his beloved parents – and we can only imagine the love and laughter they will all share.

A Celebration of Life Service is 1:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 in the Clubhouse at Peacock Gap Golf Club, 333 Biscayne Drive, San Rafael, CA 94901. If inclined, you can honor Dan by supporting Project Awareness and Special Sports, an organization that put many smiles on Dan's face. Please visit projectawarenessandspecialsports.org/donate.

Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary