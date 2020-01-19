|
Daniel Quirk
May 1, 1933 – January 8, 2020Daniel Quirk 86, passed away surrounded by family. Proud graduate of Richmond High School and retiree of Caltrans.
Dan was predeceased by his dear wife, Bertha. He leaves to cherish his memories his son Daniel (Brenda); daughters Sandra and Susan; granddaughter Alana (Vincent); grandsons Julian and Nigel.
The family would like to extend a special appreciation and thank you to the wonderful staff at Kaiser Vallejo for their care.
Visitation will be held on 1/23/2020 at 6:00 pm and the Homegoing Service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida Street, Vallejo, CA,
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020