Daniel Michael Rabier Left this earth at age 78 on Monday July 15, 2019, in the comfort of his own home in Millbrae.

Born in Paris, France, on September 24, 1940, to Gastonnette (Roblot) Rabier of Tunisia, Africa, and Jean Louis Charles Rabier of Paris, France. With his parents and 3 younger siblings, Daniel immigrated to Montreal, Canada (1951) followed by Chicago, Illinois (1952) and ultimately landing in Los Altos, California, in 1958.

He received a degree in architecture from UC Berkeley and designed buildings for various firms in the peninsula and spent the majority of his 35 year career working for the US Navy and the VA. After retirement, Daniel studied at the San Francisco Art Institute; he was a gifted artist who leaves behind 100+ paintings of landscapes and family portraits.

Daniel is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Niki (Nip) Rabier, daughters Avril Eattock and Arielle Leon, grandchildren Penelope and Payson Eattock, and siblings Claude Rabier, Monique Rabier Moss and Nicole Kuba.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30am this Saturday, July 20th at Chapel of the Highlands 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae CA 94030. Burial will follow at 1:30pm in Los Altos at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Drive, Los Altos CA 94024.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 18, 2019