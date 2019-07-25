|
Daniel Lee SiewertPassed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 with his loving wife, Qin, by his side. He was the beloved son of Elsie and the late Harry Siewert; loving husband of Qin; brother of Michael, Timothy, Linda, Reuben, Debra, Walter Lee and the late Harry, Jr. Loving uncle of Tiffany, Krystal, Nicholas and Karina. He will be greatly missed.
Friends may visit on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10am and attend a Funeral Service at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019