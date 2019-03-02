Daniel Weingarten January 19, 1948 - January 26, 2019 Dan always knew he was a lucky guy in spite of a very rough early childhood and severe illness. Dan passed away on January 26th after fighting a 10-year battle with cardiomyopathy. He is survived by his loving wife, Chris, and two children, Matthew and Sophie. He and his beloved late twin brother Andrew were born in Brussels, Belgium, to the late Kay Weingarten, a survivor of Nazi-occupied Warsaw and the Warsaw Ghetto. Their biological father was killed in a car accident. Raised in New York City until the sudden death of his adoptive father, Joseph Weingarten, the family moved to Beverly Hills when the twins were 11. They both attended Beverly Hills High School '65, where they met the Gelfand Family, who provided tremendous emotional support and guidance over the next six decades.



Dan went on to earn a B.S. from U.C. Berkeley '69, a Ph.D. in Biopsychology from the University of Oklahoma '78, and later a J.D. from Loyola Law School '90. He loved the law, and practicing it, especially as an Environmental Attorney at the California Department of Transportation, taking anyone who would listen out to his case sites along the Mad River and the Sacramento Delta. But it was Chris who made him feel like the luckiest guy on earth. He never stopped being in awe of having such great children, Matthew and Sophie, who they raised in Walnut Creek, California. He was fortunate enough to receive a heart transplant at Stanford Medical Center in 2011, allowing him to enjoy an extra seven plus years with his family and friends. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dan's transplant doctors: Dr. Francois Haddad and Dr. Michael Pham, as well as the entire transplant team.



Dan was funny, warm, loving and brilliant. He loved political discussions with everyone, and craved deep and probing philosophical arguments – laced with laughs. He loved telling Uber drivers how to reach their destination, and he was always right. He loved sailing, chess tournaments, art, and reading anything smart, all despite being legally blind. But most of all, he loved his Chris, his Matt, his Sophie and his legions of close friends who all considered him family.



The family asks that memorial contributions honoring Dan be directed to the Heart Transplant Research Program at Stanford University Hospital (email [email protected] or call 650-725-1225) or the Center for Advanced Heart Failure Therapies at the CPMC Foundation (email [email protected] or call 415-600-2490).

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019