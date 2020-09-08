Dante Thomas StorelliMay 13, 1941 – August 28, 2020Resident of San FranciscoDante Thomas Storelli passed away at the age of 79 on Friday August 28, 2020 on the feast of St Augustine of Hippo. He was born to Dante Storelli Sr. and Maria Luisa Storelli on May 13th, the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, 1941. He was one of six siblings from oldest to youngest: Valery, Frank, Nick, Mary, Dante, and Tom. He is survived by his son Thomas Francesco Storelli; brothers Nick Valeri and Tom G Storelli; nieces Pamela, Francesca, Valery, Renee, Gina, and Anna: nephews Leo, Nick Jr, and Paul.He grew up in the Marina District of San Francisco where he lived most of his life and where most of his friends lived. He was loved and respected by all his friends especially those from his High School, Galileo High. There he played his favorite sport, baseball aspiring to a professional career. He maintained contact with his friends throughout his life. He was a man who had a smile, a kind word, and respect for everyone.He served in the US Air Force for four years from 1959 to 1963 receiving an honorable discharge and rank of Sargent E-4. He was stationed in Texas and then for three years in Missouri at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base where he played baseball in the beginning but switched to Karate getting a brown belt just under a 1st degree black belt. He continued training in Karate as a hobby after his discharge from the Air Force. He was a tough dude.Dante was married twice and with his second wife had a wonderful son Thomas F Storelli. Dante had his ups and downs suffering from mental illness. He lived independently in the Marina District till he was sixty five at which point he entered Family Circle Board and Care in Daly City with the help of the VA at Fort Miley and his VA Counselor. There he had a rough start but adjusted after a year and had a stable life for the next 10 years. Dante still went to visit his friends in the Marina District, taking 4 buses, from Daly City. He maintained close contact with his son Thomas. His brother Tom helped him with his bills and administrative stuff and with visits and regular phone calls.In 2013 Dante was diagnosed with Cancer and received radiation therapy which caused him to quit smoking. He lived another seven years. The Radiation Therapy took a lot out of him. He was no longer able to take four buses to the Marina where his friends lived. But he managed to make his life work in Daly City. He accepted his state in life. He had bad days but he always bounced back.His greatest challenge was the pandemic lockdown that lasted for 5 ½ months till his death. Before the lockdown he went out with his walker twice a day to the 7-Eleven Market and the Asian Market just down the street. He went to Bank of America by bus and walker every Friday to get some cash for personal needs.Dante was a kind humble man, who respected everyone with a genuine smile. He is probably in Heaven now looking down on all of us with prayer for us and hope for us.The funeral will be held for Dante on Saturday September 12th. Viewing at 10:00, Mass at 11:00 at the outside mausoleum. Queen of Heaven Cemetery - 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549. Very regretfully, there will be no reception due to the lock down.