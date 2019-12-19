|
Daphne MillerDaphne Louise Miller, a long-time community volunteer in Contra Costa County, died in her sleep at her Rossmoor, Walnut Creek home on December 11, 2019. She was 95.
Born in Burlingame and raised in San Francisco, she was the daughter of Arthur and Serena Wells. After high school, she performed as a chorus line dancer at Bimbo's 365 Club and The Golden Gate Theater. She met her husband, William "Bill" Miller, while he was on tour as a bassist with the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra. They married on June 13, 1943. Bill, who later became an English professor at Diablo Valley College, preceded Daphne in death in 1988.
Daphne had six children: Arthur, the late Edward, John, Michael, Stephen, and Mary. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was also a foster mother.
Daphne worked for many years as a bus driver for special education children in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District. She was a lector, and the first female Lay Minister, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Concord, where she also taught religion classes for developmentally disabled children.
After retirement she taught independent living skills at Concord House, a group home for developmentally disabled adults. She also volunteered with several organizations, including St. Anthony's Dining Room in San Francisco, The Crisis Nursery in Concord, Contra Costa County Food Bank, The , Meals on Wheels, and many others.
In retirement, Daphne also rediscovered her love for dance, taking jazz and ballet classes at DVC well into her 80's. She also pursued her passion for travel and adventure: she hiked Machu Picchu; took bicycle tours in England, France, and Austria; and did a Walking Safari as well as a volunteer project in Africa. She also enjoyed educational trips to Cuba, Southeast Asia, Russia, Madagascar, and New Zealand, to name a few.
A long-time San Francisco Giant fan and season ticket holder, Daphne was honored by the SF Giants organization as a Giant in the Community in 1997. In 2007, she received a Threads of Hope award from Diablo Magazine as an outstanding volunteer in the East Bay.
Though she gave up her body after a long, full life, her spirit remains intact in the lives she touched. A private memorial party in her honor will be held for invited guests, as her large family and circle of friends precludes opening it to the public. Donations can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood, or any of the volunteer organizations listed above.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019