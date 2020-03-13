|
|
Darlene Ryan
Aug. 21, 1943 – Feb. 8, 2020Darlene passed away peacefully with family at her side on February 8th 2020 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Born and raised in San Francisco, went to St. John's grammar and high school. She lived her wonderful life in South San Francisco, Burlingame, San Mateo and Belmont, Ca. Darlene is survived by her husband Ronald Guaraldi and five children and one step son. Michael, Ted (wife Rom) Cathy Saunders (husband Doug) Joe, David and Tony Guaraldi step son (wife Michelle). Her mother Vera Melin of San Francisco, Brother Gary Melin (wife Vickie) of Somoma and 10 Grand Children, Ryan Morris, Ashley Saunders, Justin Saunders, Katey Saunders, Jack Ryan, Lauren Ryan, Wyatt Ryan, Mickey Ryan, Matteo Guaraldi, and Ethan Guaraldi, and nephew Tony Melin (wife Stephanie). Darlene was preceded in death by her father William Melin.
A mass will be on March 28th at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1040 Alameda de Las Pulgas, Belmont, Ca. at 11 am with a Celebration of life at St. Michael's Hall across the church parking lot following the mass.
In memory of Darlene Ryan a donation can be made to the Louis P. Guaraldi Food Basket Program, 675 Pine Terrace, South San Francisco, Ca. 94080.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 27, 2020