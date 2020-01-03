|
|
Darline Dora "Hite" Rhinehart
Aug 24, 1935 - Nov 23, 2019Darline Hite was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa in 1935. Her family moved west to the Los Angeles area when she was a young girl. The red headed beauty graduated from El Monte High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Michael J. Rhinehart, they had two children Michael and RaeAnn. After living briefly in Florida the family moved to the Bay Area and enjoyed living in Hayward, Foster City and San Mateo.
Years later having divorced, Darline became the first woman to work for Teamsters Local Union #856 and eventually saved enough money to buy a restaurant in Millbrae which she would name Zack's Bar and Grill. As a successful restaurateur she served cocktails and family style Italian dinners for nearly 30 years! During this time, she met the love of her life Jack Marquard. The pair were inseparable and remained happily married until Jack's passing. Zack's was a local favorite, "Cheers" type of place where everyone was welcomed and everyone knew your name. It was the NorCal headquarters of the Steeler Fan Club, you couldn't get through the door on Sundays. "Here we go Steelers, here we go!"
Darline was a spitfire, tell it like it is, no-nonsense, brave, bold and fearless woman whose wit and humor was perfectly timed – having everyone rolling! A lifetime of good friends and good times – she lived her life to the fullest, and what a wonderful ride it was!
Darline is survived by her son Michael and his wife Mirta, daughter RaeAnn and grandchildren, Blake and Nicholas Rhinehart, Tyler and Michael LaBelle, Danielle Germain and grandson Clayton LaBelle who sadly preceded her to the 'party up above'.
Darline's Celebration of Life will be hosted for family and friends on Sat. 2/1, 5pm at The Field Club, 742 Polhemus Rd. San Mateo
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020