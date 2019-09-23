|
|
Darrell Breedlove
8/27/1943 - 9/12/2019Darrell O. Breedlove passed away at Valley Hospital in Petaluma at the age of 76 on September 12, 2019. Darrell's wife, Eileen and daughter, Darleen at his bedside. He succumbed to a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Darrell was married to his wife, Eileen for 53 years. Darrell was born in northern CA., Westwood to Dave and Chloe Breedlove. He is survived by his two brothers, Grady in Clear lake and Ira Joe in Auburn. His daughter Darleen Marks her children Shanna married to Josh Fisher great grandchildren, Conner and Caylee, grandsons Ashton and Kenny III. Employed in SF and an ornamental ironworker til he joined Local 377 was hired by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District for over 33 yrs. Retired as Ironworker Inspector. One of his greatest passions was driving the numourous Corvettes and his love for hang gliding. His last venture flying in Hawaii. Darrell celebrated his 76th Birthday with family at the Assisted Living home in Petaluma. Our warmest and heartfelt thanks to the staff of caregivers. Family and friends are invited to attend "Celebration of Life" Saturday, Oct. 26th at 1pm. To be held at Sharp Park Golf Course restaurant in Pacifica.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019