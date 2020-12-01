1/1
Darren Thorneycroft
1962 - 2020
Darren Alan Thorneycroft

Darren Alan Thorneycroft of San Mateo, California, left us on September 25, 2020. Darren was born on November 30, 1962 in Portland, Oregon to Donald and Karen Thorneycroft. He first moved to California in 1981 to attend Stanford University and quickly developed a deep bond with the San Francisco Bay Area.

Darren touched many people with his wit, sense of humor, and fun-loving personality. A fan of Tolkien, he was nicknamed the Hobbit for his love of naps and second breakfasts. His career as a writer took him into the financial services and fitness industries. In his personal time, he enjoyed many hours of cooking, fine dining, and exploring the wine regions of Northern and Southern California. He immensely enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hiking, watching a Stanford football game, listening to live music, camping in the desert, hiking the Sierra, biking the roads of Woodside, or body surfing a Torrey Pines wave. He and Lila lived in San Diego for 13 years, where Darren passed many a weekend afternoon in the water emulating his favorite sea mammals. Darren was also a rabid sports fan, especially of basketball and college football. March Madness and NBA finals season were raucous times in the Thorneycroft family room. He briefly played on the Stanford Men's Soccer team as a walk-on goalie; he fondly remembers spending a practice being scored on by all of the team's stars. Darren is survived by his wife Lila, daughter Claire, son Colin, mother Karen, brother Scott, and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. We will miss him.

A Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berea College, CPO 2216 Berea, KY 40404


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
