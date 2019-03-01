Darryl Cox January 18, 1949 - January 24, 2019 San Francisco native Darryl Cox passed away in West Chester, PA, age 70. Son of Edna Bradley and Charles Cox, Darryl graduated from Woodrow Wilson High school in 1966. After culinary school and work as a cook in the Merchant Marine, Darryl earned a B.A. from Antioch West. In 1972 he was teaching at SF's Opportunity High School where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Chester.



Darryl knew and loved the City intimately. He served as legislative aide to SF Supervisors Nancy Walker, Willie Kennedy and Doris Ward. He left to attend Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and returned with an M.A. in Public Administration and became Dean of Students at City College of San Francisco. His career took him back to Boston as the Public Policy Director for YouthBuild. In 1996, Darryl moved to Harrisburg, PA as Public Housing Policy Director for the Pennsylvania Housing Agency. There he and Carolyn reconnected and were married on July 5, 1997. From their loving union, God blessed them with the adoption of Corey Charles, Corporal Marchan Bryce and Chloe Danielle.



Darryl was a gifted writer who published several short stories and book reviews. He also loved music (especially jazz), reading, talking and writing about politics on facebook. He loved his family dearly. Darryl is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; children Corey, Marchan and Chole; sisters Cynthia Clampton of Pinole, CA and Sharon Plousha (David) of Fairfield, CA; his mother-in-law Gladys Stith Chester; his loving aunts in California and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sorely missed.



Services will be held at De Baptiste Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, Sunday, March 3 at 2:00PM. A private Bay Area celebration of Darryl's life will be held in SF Saturday, March 9 at 4:00PM. Contact [email protected] for details. Donations in Darryl's memory may be made to The Threepenny Review.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary