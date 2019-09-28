|
|
Darryl Skrabak
March 18, 1941-September 2, 2019Anti-war pioneer and pro-bicycle pioneer Darryl Skrabak has died after a courageous battle with prostate cancer in San Francisco. He is survived by family, his community of friends and colleagues who miss him dearly.
Born in Long Beach, CA, and raised in San Francisco, CA, Skrabak studied at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and arranged music to play on his huge, custom-made Italian accordion. This talent made him a bit more popular than the average gangly nerd, and even helped him win a high school election. Skrabak later studied Journalism at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. While there he was editor of the university newspaper.
His anti-war stance and refusal to be drafted for the Vietnam war landed him in Lompoc federal penitentiary for 18 months. His legal education grew out of this period, and he soon learned that he was the first West Coast conscientious objector that actually did time in prison.
After prison, he wound up traveling up and down California providing resisters with all the information he wished he had known. With his blue guitar, Skrabak opened for Joan Baez at Reed College playing his song, Glad Bluebird of Happiness (see her sing it on Youtube) which she later recorded on an album.
A stint as a motorcycle mechanic did not last long, but his love of motorcycle riding lasted until the bicycle snagged his affections. To Skrabak, bicycles were not about speed and sport; to him the act of bicycle riding was in itself an act of resistance to the petrochemical hegemonic "ownership" of the byways of our country. He wrote for Bicycling Magazine, preparing a column called Bicycles and the Law from 1975-1977. He then wrote for City Sports where his seminal piece on the Annual Thanksgiving Appetite Seminar alerted the world to a new thing called "klunking"—riding fat tire bikes in the dirt regardless of the weather. True to his principles, he rode the twenty-five miles to Fairfax, rather than use a car to get there.
He spent 23 years in the instrument shop at the California Academy of Sciences, building and maintaining the exhibits. He was a machinist, a carpenter, a painter and a trouble shooter. One of his more satisfying experiences was the fabrication of parts to make the Planetarium operational when replacement parts were unavailable.
As a mechanically inclined trained musician one who like to tinker, he gravitated to the many types of creative expression of craft. He loved handmade bicycles, wooden boats, custom musical instruments. Darryl was a regular with the Tuesday night boat group at the Dolphin Club meticulously restoring the collection of historic wooden Whitehall rowboats. His specialty was fine metalwork.
Perhaps not surprisingly, his idea of a good time was riding in the endurance cycling event called Paris Brest Paris. He qualified and rode that event for the first time in 1987 and lived to tell the tale. He repeated that accomplishment 3 more times. He also created the San Francisco Randonneurs, a body of people devoted to long distance recreational yet timed cycling. Once miniscule, it now boasts over 400 members.
Skrabak's biggest impact has been as a co-founding member along with Jack Murphy of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at a time when the bicycle boom was putting millions of bikes on the road, with no articulated rights to the road. While writing his magazine column on the legal aspects of bicycling, Skrabak spent decades advocating and otherwise urging CALTRANS and the Golden Gate Bridge District as to why bicycles should be allowed to cross bridges and ride on 280 Freeway shoulders when no other alternative routes existed. He also reminded SF Department of Public Works and MUNI personnel of the need to better accommodate people with bicycles. Thanks to Skrabak's lifetime of work, riders are permitted to occupy a lane of city traffic, buses are outfitted with bike racks, the Golden Gate Bridge has not banned bicycles, bikes may be taken on BART, and generations of children will have their parents hauling them to school on their cargo bikes.
A Celebration of Life Memorial for Darryl Skrabak will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 6 p.m. at the Dolphin Club, 502 Jefferson Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 (near Aquatic Park).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019