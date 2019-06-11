David Sheldon Arnot After a relatively short battle with cancer, David Sheldon (Shel) Arnot passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, shortly after his 89th birthday. He was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from the University of California. At "CAL", he met and married the love of his life, Ann.



Upon graduation, he was immediately inducted into the US Army and served for 3 years. Upon discharge, he joined the Bethlehem Steel Corporation where he had a successful and rewarding career of almost 37 years. Along the way, Ann and Shel had stints in Los Angeles, St. Louis, Chicago and finally, Bethlehem, PA. After retirement, Ann and Shel remained in Bethlehem, for 6 years and then moved to Santa Barbara, California where they spent 14 outstanding years. In 2012 they moved to the incredible resident community of Vi at Silverstone in Scottsdale, Arizona. Shel enjoyed serving on many resident committees of the community including a 2-year stint as Chairman of the Resident Advisory Committee, to help maintain and improve the quality of life and ambiance for the residents at the community. Ann and Shel partook in many of the activities at Silverstone and especially enjoyed playing bridge and playing the 18 hole putting course.



Shel was an avid outdoorsman. He and Ann along with their three fine sons and later, five grandchildren, loved golfing, skiing, hiking, fishing and camping together. In addition, Shel and Ann frequently played tennis and platform tennis. Shel especially enjoyed mountain climbing and was able to climb all but 2 of the 14,000 footers in California and many of the 12,000 and 13,000 footers.



Shel thoroughly enjoyed life especially all of the outdoor activities. But most of all Shel loved his loyal wife, Ann of 67 years, his three loving sons and 5 very fine and constructive grandchildren. Shel and Ann's greatest joy is how their sons have stayed connected to this day. While they don't live close to each other, a day hardly goes by without a text or email often trying to arrange a get together for a concert or sporting event.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or the Yosemite Conservancy, www.yosemiteconservancy.org/give



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary