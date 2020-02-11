|
David S. Averbuck
April 25, 1943 - December 15, 2019David Averbuck fought for civil rights and labor fairness after he got his law degree from UC Berkeley. He joined with Cesar Chavez to fight for farmworkers.
David and his wife of 55 years, Patti, lived, worked and travelled around the world. They also called Oakland home for three decades and raised Alexis, Rachel and Jacob. Later in life he was a philosophy prof and noted DJ.
Read more and share memories at www.everloved.com/life-of/david-averbuck.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020