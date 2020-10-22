David Ball

David Kenneth Ball
David, aged 51 of San Francisco, CA, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a short, sudden illness. Born in San Francisco on November 19, 1968 to Gloria and Kenneth Ball, David grew up in the Marina district and attended Saint Vincent De Paul grammar school, Sacred Heart High School (class of 1986) and continued on to San Diego State University, graduating in 1991. While at SDSU, David was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
Dave loved to travel, see live music and enjoy good food. An avid fan of all types of sports, he particularly loved the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. His encyclopedic knowledge of sports facts, figures and history was enjoyed by all who knew him. Another of Dave's interests was art, both fine arts and the creations of local artists and crafts people.
Although Dave enjoyed a healthy debate, he will be most remembered for his outgoing, adventurous, fun-loving, larger-than-life personality and his contagious laugh and charming smile. Dave was definitely a "people person" making new friends easily and helping people whenever he could.
David's family was extremely important to him and he made sure to always be there for them. He had a way of making people feel that they were taken care of that was second nature to him.
Beloved son, brother, partner, godfather, friend, and animal lover, he will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives. David is survived by his mother, Gloria Ball, sister, Marti Ball, longtime love, Greta Macaire, godchildren, Alex and Angelina Klimenko, and dog, Fiona with whom he made countless "dog friends" in the neighborhood and wherever they went.
Dave also leaves behind extended family members: ever willing to help, he was devoted and supportive and is already much missed by them as well as by good friends with whom he enjoyed many great times.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date when all who loved him can gather.
We will be honoring David with a plaque on a commemorative park bench and in keeping with David's support of and enthusiasm for youth sports, a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco will be made in his name. Contributions can be made to https://paypal.me/pools/c/8tDvL3fBxc