David Barton
Passed suddenly on May 22 in Burlingame. Native San Franciscan. Graduate of St. Stephen's Grammar School and Riordan High School Class of 1979. Former Paramedic with S.F. Ambulance Co., Dispatcher for C.H.P. and Award Winning Dispatcher with the San Mateo Police Department for twenty years, retiring in 2015. Long time member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge #1112. Worked part time for Burlingame NAPA Auto Parts in retirement. Volunteer for the San Francisco Firefighters Local #798 Toy Program. Survived by sister Lisa of San Francisco.
Gone Much too soon! Interred at Skylawn Cemetery.
Donations in Dave's memory can be made to S.F. Firefighters Toy Program or the charity of your choice
.
R.I.P. Dave!