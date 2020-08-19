1/1
David Barton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Barton

Passed suddenly on May 22 in Burlingame. Native San Franciscan. Graduate of St. Stephen's Grammar School and Riordan High School Class of 1979. Former Paramedic with S.F. Ambulance Co., Dispatcher for C.H.P. and Award Winning Dispatcher with the San Mateo Police Department for twenty years, retiring in 2015. Long time member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge #1112. Worked part time for Burlingame NAPA Auto Parts in retirement. Volunteer for the San Francisco Firefighters Local #798 Toy Program. Survived by sister Lisa of San Francisco.
Gone Much too soon! Interred at Skylawn Cemetery.
Donations in Dave's memory can be made to S.F. Firefighters Toy Program or the charity of your choice.
R.I.P. Dave!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved