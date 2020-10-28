David Bavineau

David W. Bavineau
August 2, 1969 - October 22, 2020
BAVINEAU, David William Age 51 of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Santa Cruz, CA and Beverly, MA, passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020. Born in Jamaica Plain, MA, and raised in Beverly, MA, David is the son of John R. Bavineau and the late Katheen M. (Reardon) Bavineau. He was a graduate of Beverly High School, class of 1987. He moved to Boulder, CO in 1993 and Santa Cruz/San Francisco in 1997. He was a skilled and talented carpenter, the occupation that held his attention for his entire working life. Some of his most beloved passions included fine art, rock climbing, music – African drumming, and the study of Buddhism. He had an unmistakable sense of humor that was loved by his family and friends. He was an ardent supporter of justice and championed the efforts of The Innocence Project and anyone that believed that they were wrongly accused.
In addition to his father, David is survived by his brother Marc R. Bavineau of Gloucester, MA and his twin brother Paul M. Bavineau of Portland, ME. Family will honor David's life with a private burial in the North Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, MA. A future, virtual memorial will be arranged for David.
View the family's online memorial here for memorial updates: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/david-w-bavineau/5579
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Innocence Project at:www.innocenceproject.org/