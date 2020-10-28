1/1
David Bavineau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Bavineau
August 2, 1969 - October 22, 2020
BAVINEAU, David William Age 51 of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Santa Cruz, CA and Beverly, MA, passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020. Born in Jamaica Plain, MA, and raised in Beverly, MA, David is the son of John R. Bavineau and the late Katheen M. (Reardon) Bavineau. He was a graduate of Beverly High School, class of 1987. He moved to Boulder, CO in 1993 and Santa Cruz/San Francisco in 1997. He was a skilled and talented carpenter, the occupation that held his attention for his entire working life. Some of his most beloved passions included fine art, rock climbing, music – African drumming, and the study of Buddhism. He had an unmistakable sense of humor that was loved by his family and friends. He was an ardent supporter of justice and championed the efforts of The Innocence Project and anyone that believed that they were wrongly accused.

In addition to his father, David is survived by his brother Marc R. Bavineau of Gloucester, MA and his twin brother Paul M. Bavineau of Portland, ME. Family will honor David's life with a private burial in the North Beverly Cemetery in Beverly, MA. A future, virtual memorial will be arranged for David.

View the family's online memorial here for memorial updates: www.gatheringus.com/memorial/david-w-bavineau/5579

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Innocence Project at:
www.innocenceproject.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved