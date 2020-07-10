David Bean

David Mirl Bean



David Mirl Bean died at home on May 19, 2020 after living bravely with cancer for almost 5 years.



David was born to Harold Mirl Bean and Frances (Shreve) Bean in San Francisco in January 1941. At the end of that year, the family moved to San Mateo, where David grew up and attended Beresford Elementary, Borel Junior High and Hillsdale High School.



He graduated from San Francisco State University, and spent his working years as a sales representative, first for American Smelting and Refining Co. and then for American Cylinder Heads.



He did his military service with the Army, and was stationed at a supply base in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.



David was physically strong and active: an athlete as a boy and adolescent, a world traveller and backpacker as a young man, and a long distance bike rider as he got older.



David had a lifetime love for the mountains and he spent many happy times with his backpack, dehydrated food, little stove, pitons, and carabiners trekking through the back country of the Sierras.



In August 1962, at the age of 21, David left college to travel. What started out as a trip to Europe turned into a year-long adventure traversing the whole world. He took trains, steamers, boats and barges; he hitch-hiked and walked through Europe, Africa, India, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tahiti. After returning home to San Mateo, an article in the San Mateo Times quoted him: " For the first part of my journey, I was interested in tourist shrines and monuments. Then gradually my interest changed to the people and cultures I encountered."



Bike riding was one of David's pleasures, and he didn't just ride around the block. He frequently rode around the Bay Area and nearby counties, solo or with his riding buddy Mark Welte. He also went up and down the West Coast; he would ride to San Diego or Portland, and then fly back to SF, or vice versa. For many years, he participated in the annual Davis Double Century, 200 miles in one day. But his biggest achievements on the bike were his two cross-country rides, the first in 1984 when he rode to Washington, DC. The second was a ride from St Louis to Oregon in 2002 following the route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, although somewhere in Montana, he got bored with the ride and hopped on a train for a couple of days.



After becoming a volunteer at the yearly Rummage Sale at Woodside Village Church in 2001, David developed a passion for collecting, and over the years filled his home with many vintage treasures from the Rummage Sale, second-hand stores and "road salvage," as he liked to call his finds while bike-riding. He collected vintage clocks, tools, duck decoys, shavers, rolling pins, door knobs, scales, pulleys, coffee grinders, glass paperweights and beaded purses, to name a few. And he didn't just keep his collections in boxes, or randomly scattered about. He spent a lot of time and effort arranging, displaying and curating his things, and turning his home into a unique and interesting place.



In 2010 David and Sharon Aissa met and became best friends, soul mates and life partners, marrying in 2016. They had 10 loving and happy years together, with lots of laughter and lively conversation. They enjoyed road trips in California and Oregon, day trips for lunch on the coast and a visit to see the baby goats in Pescadero, and early mornings together with tea and the newspaper at Peet's.



David was good-hearted and kind, a helpful and capable fix-it person to family, friends and neighbors. He was curious and affable, always open to people and new experiences. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.



David is survived by his wife Sharon; her children Chris Aissa (Denice) Nicole Aissa (Ben Schloss), and her grandchildren Nick Aissa (Suzanna) and Shelby Aissa. David is also survived by his sister Sally Bean; his niece Emiliana Bean and her husband Alex Thaler, and their daughters Mina and Tahlia.





