David Berman
Dec 15, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2020David Berman, a Sausalito architect who designed innovative restaurants, stores, and homes in California, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was 72 years old. Born in Pittsburg, PA he attended public schools there. In 1966 he was accepted into a five year program at the School of Architecture at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana which included a year in La Napoule, France as part of the University's international studies program. He graduated in 1972. After graduation, he worked in Manhattan for two years and then in Denver for a year at the offices of William Muchow, whose staff consisted of a dean's list of prominent architects. Ever the adventurer, he moved to San Francisco in 1976 and worked for several architects in the city before moving to Marin county. In the 1980's he began working for an architect in Tiburon designing innovative restaurants. During this time he also designed Banana Republic stores for the original owners as they expanded their popular clothing chain. In 1989 he moved his architectural offices to Sausalito and continued to build award-winning restaurants as well as medical clinics and private residences. In the early 1990's, he created a branch office in Laguna Beach and simultaneously designed three of the hottest restaurants along the Pacific Coast Highway, becoming the entrepreneurs' rock star. For a long part of his life he was an avid recreational runner and participated in the New York marathon, Boston marathon and local 10 k runs. During those years he could be seen running with his friends in the Marin Headlands, Tennessee Valley, the Golden Gate Bridge or just out and about. He always said that if you couldn't carry on a conversation while running with him, you were working too hard.
He was the architect's architect, gifted with tremendous sketch abilities, a keen eye, a quick mind and a wicked sense of humor. His early hand drawn architectural drawings are masterpieces. In time he became a wizard in the use of computer aided drawing systems, and produced some stunning architectural CAD drawings, but always said that what he cared most about was just being a fine artist. He leaves behind works of art, drawings and buildings that will outlast all of us. He is survived by his sister, Sarah Berman of Pittsburg and predeceased by his beloved dogs, Harley and Max. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please email [email protected] to be notified of new date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020