David Boyle

David F. Boyle

June 22, 1943 - July 15, 2020

David Francis Boyle, who loved his family above all else, passed away on July 15th after a short illness, embraced and surrounded by those he loved. David was born on June 22, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Bernie and Maudie Boyle. He was the youngest of three and survived his siblings Anne and Bernard. He graduated from Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, attended The American College in Paris, and graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1967 with a B.S. in Business Administration.

At Berkeley, David met his wife, Elizabeth (Stitch) Borawski, and they married in 1967. They had 55 wonderful years as a loving couple and soulmates. He had applied to, and been accepted to, Boalt Hall School of Law (now renamed U.C. Berkeley School of Law) in 1967. However, law school was not to be as he was about to be drafted into the U.S. Army. With the Vietnam War raging, he was accepted into the Officer Training class for the United States Coast Guard and became an Ensign. He was stationed in Seattle during his deployment as a Port Security and Dangerous Cargo Officer, where he supervised the loading and unloading of explosives. David also received an M.B.A. at Seattle University in their evening program, and had his first child in 1970, Matthew. When David resigned from the Coast Guard Reserve, he had achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was proud of his service.

The higher education he had been unable to obtain due to his time in the Coast Guard came to fruition in 1970 when he began law school in Berkeley on the GI Bill. David was an ambitious student, was the Articles Editor on the Law Review, and graduated in 1973 as a member of the Order of the Coif. The couple lived for 3 years at U.C. Berkeley student housing in Albany. In 1975, Stitch and David had their 2nd child, Jonathan, and the family was complete. He went on to become a tax lawyer and partner at Steinhart and Falconer in San Francisco and practiced law there for 30 years. The final years of his working life were spent as a partner at DLA Piper, also in San Francisco, and he retired in 2011.

In and before retirement, David and Stitch travelled to Europe a great deal and decided that they loved Italy and its people, making many, many trips all over Italy and laughing all the way. His joy came from time spent doing family activities and he took yearly trips to Kauai with the family, which he loved more than anything else. Reading history and listening to classical music, especially Bach, were his most enjoyable pastimes. David continued his education in retirement and signed up for many wide-ranging classes given locally. He also managed to learn to play bridge in retirement. He was playing duplicate bridge up until a few weeks before the Covid quarantine, and was a great partner, but really only played to hang out with Stitch even more. They were a team in life and he will be dearly missed.

David will be remembered by all who knew him, for his wisdom, his humor, his intelligence, his honesty, his generosity, and his encyclopedic knowledge of history … any period and any location. His wife would always say that he was a history professor masquerading as a lawyer. David was known for his razor sharp wit, often following a particularly good joke with his prodigious belly laugh. After his first grandchild was born, David became committed to environmental causes as he was concerned with the state of the world, and what environment he would leave to his children and grandchildren. A wonderful and devoted husband, beloved father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Stitch, sons Matthew (Nurcin) of San Francisco and Jonathan (Kelsey) of Pacific Palisades, his grandchildren (and the lights of his life in later years) Siena, Luca and Sophie Boyle, and many nieces and nephews.

Please save your anecdotes and thoughts about David, as we will have a joyous celebration of his well-lived life when there is a return to normalcy.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in David's memory to the Friends of the Orinda Library.

P.O. Box 152

Orinda, CA. 94563



