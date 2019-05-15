David William Bulechek David William Bulechek, 88 years old of La Quinta, California passed away peacefully at his home on May 13, 2019. Dave was born on May 20, 1930 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



He lived in the Bay Area for the majority of his life and retired to La Quinta six years ago. Dave was kind, generous, gregarious and charming. He had an impact on, and touched, so many lives - giving hope and inspiration to many. When speaking of Dave – words that come up often are: humble, mentor, honest, kind and fair, self deprecating and funny. He had the most beautiful crystal blue eyes that would light up any room he walked in to.



He was loved by everybody he met and was an amazing father to Lesley (Michael) La Fetra, Kimberley Burke and Kelly (Enrico) Gaspare. His grandchildren, Matthew Gaspare, Melanie Gaspare, Emma Burke and Oliver La Fetra will miss his kind heart and playfulness. He set the Gold standard in terms of unconditional love.



There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, May 18th, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palo Alto at 3:00pm. The address is: 2050 University Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94303 – Phone: 650-566-1200.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 16 to May 19, 2019