|
|
David CastroDavid was born on January 7,1951 in Clovis, California to Ruben Castro and Aurelia Rodriguez. He is survived by his mother, Aurelia Rodriguez and his brother, Ramiro Castro. He was preceded in death by his father, Ruben Castro and his brother, Virgilio Ruben Castro. He is also survived by his loving nephew and nieces, Andrew Castro and Erika Castro, and Gina Burroughs.
David attended Le Conte Elementary School, Horace Mann Junior High School, and Mission High School. He also attended City College of San Francisco and San Francisco State University where he excelled as a member of the University debate team. David was raised with his two brothers in the Bernal Heights neighborhood and received his first holy communion and confirmation at St. Anthony's Parish. David was a member of the Boy Scouts who met regularly at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. During the summers, David , with brothers and friends played in the open spaces of Bernal Hill and its surrounding environs. In the 5th Grade, David operated a paper route in Bernal Heights for the San Francisco Chronicle, and during several summers, David worked as a fruit picker at his uncle's ranch in Solano County.
David was employed by the San Francisco Municipal Railway, first as a coach driver, and later as an instructor and Inspector for a period of 35 years until his retirement in 2013.
In high school, he excelled as a swimmer and diver on the swimming team. He was also an avid golfer and tennis player. David also enjoyed motorcycling and driving frequently along the California Coast to visit relatives and friends in Southern California. David was a Renaissance Man who had many interests in literature, ancient history and politics. He was also a free lance photographer and Salsa dancer, and he enjoyed many genres of music, in particular jazz and salsa. He also had a passion for various ethnic foods from Japanese to Greek, accompanied by fine wines from Northern and South California.
David was a generous and caring son, brother, uncle and friend. His unique sense of humor and storytelling was appreciated and acknowledged by many of his friends, family and acquaintances. Among his numerous hobbies, David collected antiques, old coins, art work and vinyl records. Although David was not married, he cherished the company of his many canines named Max and Sam, and most recently Buddy and Maya. David lived in the Portola District near John McLaren Park which he visited daily with his canine companions where they spent hours walking and feeding the ducks at the lower lake.
Hours before his passing, David's last request was to be comforted by his loving nephew, Andrew, and to listen to the soothing sounds of the ocean's waves.
Special thanks to the medical staff who cared for David in the month before his passing.
Friends and family may visit Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a viewing will be held. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. at All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Ave, South San Francisco. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019