Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Church Lutheran 20th Avenue and Quintara Street San Francisco , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Clegg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Clegg

1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences David Alexander Clegg David Alexander Clegg, age 37, passed away in San Francisco on March 10, 2019 after a long illness. David was born in San Francisco on July 15, 1981 to Gail Clegg Shuster and Gary Clegg. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his brother Daniel Clegg; his brother Michael Clegg and his sister Sarah Clegg; his grandfather Donald McCready; stepfather Dev Shuster; cousins Audrey and Danielle Garcia and their children. David is pre-deceased by his grandmother Evelyn McCready, who loved him dearly and with whom he always felt safe.

David attended Mira-loma Elementary School in San Francisco, where he earned excellent grades and numerous Presidential Physical Fitness awards. He attended Aptos Middle School in SF, where he played the saxophone in a jazz group that he formed. His grandpa remembers him playing "Watermelon Man" in concert. He obtained his GED.

David's talents were many: He loved drawing (especially comic figures), sports (especially baseball and golf), music (especially alternative rock). He was exceptionally talented at putting things together: he constructed a tree house and ladder, using no nails; he built a computer from scratch; he created wonderful structures of wooden blocks. He once aspired to be an architect or an engineer.

David and his grandma were especially close. He had an imaginative sense of humor and once joked with her, when she was dying, that she was about to take "the Big Vacation." David has now joined his grandma on the Big Vacation.

David loved all animals and was always gentle with them. He particularly loved cats. He once rescued a stray cat and wrote the following story called "My Semi-Pet" "Some time this year, I met a stray cat. Day after day, I went up the block to pet the cat. One day she followed me to my house. I went inside to get it some milk. The cat came to my house every day to have some milk. I am now giving her cat food and water. When she is in a good mood, she will sit in my lap. I think she will have kittens in a few months. I consider her my semi-pet cat. She is very smart." He subsequently poured his love upon his brother Daniel's cat "Muffin".

David enjoyed playing chess with his stepdad Dev, who almost always won. David refused to allow Dev to take pieces off the board to give him an advantage. He wanted to improve his game and win fairly. David never gave up and even on his last day asked Dev to play chess with him.

David's mother wants to thank David for his love and his beautiful smile. She is grateful and honored to be his mother, and looks forward to seeing him again. Until then, she entrusts him to the care of Our Savior Jesus Christ and his grandmother.

A memorial celebrating David's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Christ Church Lutheran, 20th Avenue and Quintara Street, San Francisco. Donations in David's memory can be made to the SF SPCA, Attn: Development Dept, 201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, or online at www.sfspca.org





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries