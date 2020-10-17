David John Colt

August 26, 1926 - October 4, 2020

David Colt passed away at the age 94 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Vallejo CA. and lived a full life in San Francisco CA. He was a man of many trades. He took great pride in his Scottish heritage. He was predeceased in death by his identical twin brother William Colt. David was an extraordinary man. Beloved by his wife, RoseAnne Donner-Colt, of 45 years, twin daughters Nancy Colt-Fellows, Noreen Colt, and sons Thomas and Robert Colt. He was laid to rest at the Sacramental Valley National Cemetery in Dixon CA. Instead of flowers, please donate to a local SPCA.















