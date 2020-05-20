David Edward ConklinSeptember 7, 1928 - May 11,2020Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, David Conklin, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 91. He lived life fully with great enthusiasm that was apparent to all who knew him. He was born September 7, 1928 to Gwendolyn and Edward Conklin in Summit, New Jersey. He graduated from Madison High School, and received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University in 1951, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. During his senior year at Cornell he joined the Air Force ROTC, and after graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Second Lieutenant.

David married Jacqueline Tyner in June 1952. Upon completion of his military service, they moved to Southern California. Dave spent his entire career with Northrop Corporation from 1953 until his retirement in 1992. He was not able to discuss his work with family or friends due to security restrictions, but the projects he worked on took him to Saudi Arabia and Iran. In his last assignment with Northrop, Dave served as a Vice President responsible for overseeing development of the flight guidance system for the B-2 Stealth Bomber. Dave and Jackie raised their two children, Karen and Scott, in Palos Verdes Estates. They were active members of the Neighborhood Church, where Dave was a member of the church choir. He also sang with the South Bay Barbershop Chorus.

Dave and Jackie were avid sailing enthusiasts, and were members of the Channel Cruising Club.

In 1996, Dave lost his wife to cancer. In 1998, he met and married Patricia Berry Sherry and began the next chapter in his life with her in Carmel, California. Dave's new life in Northern California, was filled with his favorite pastimes, including golf and bridge. He was a member of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club, the Old Capital Club, and the Beach and Tennis Club. He also sang with the Cypressaires Barbershop Chorus.

Dave and Pat bought a home in Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, and lived there, part-time, until several years ago when they moved there permanently.

Dave is survived by his wife Pat, his daughter Karen Peterson (John), son Scott Conklin (Vicki), grandsons Pierson and Micah Conklin, sisters Shirley Veale and Nancy Styer, stepdaughters Jayne Mordell (Mark), and Annette Robison (Doug), and five step-grandchildren. Dave's family would like to thank his caregiver, Oscar Yu, for his loving assistance to Dave over the past four years.

The family will gather in Carmel this summer to honor Dave's life.





