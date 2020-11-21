David Cosenza
1958 - 2020
Beloved son, brother and father, David passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after a short illness. David was a San Francisco native, born and raised, attending St. Gabriel's grammar school and Riordan High School. He was obsessed with music at a young age, playing the trumpet then switching to base guitar. He was part of a small band that played in local establishments like the Red Chimney Restaurant in Stonestown in the 1980's. He went on to work for INTEL in Santa Clara, married Erin, and they had 2 sons, Nicholas and Vincent.
David and family moved to New Mexico and then to Arizona in the 1990's, and he loved Arizona which he considered his home for the past 25 years. He took up mountain bike riding and competed in several races in Arizona. He loved his family, the 49er's and the Cardinals, and always looked forward to coming to SF with his sons over the holidays to have cracked crab and sourdough bread.
David was the third of six children of Stella and Dave, brother to Marylouise (Robert), Davina, Mark (Katina), Matthew (Anne) and John (Regina). His sons, Nicholas and Vincent, live in Arizona near-by, and were at his side when he passed away. David is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jacob, Natalina, Steven, Brennan and Sofia. David was loved by all and will be deeply missed. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. Memorial donations may be sent to a charity of your choice
. Eternal rest.