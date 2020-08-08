David H. Cunningham
March 30, 1936 - July 9, 2020
David Cunningham, 84,
of Fremont, CA and for-
merly of Havana, IL and
Berkeley, CA passed away
on July 9th at his home
in Fremont. David was
born March 30, 1936 in
Havana, IL, the son of
Hugh B. and Fae Cunning-
ham. He was preceded in
death by his life long part-
ner, Mirra Morrison, his
parents and his sister
Anne E. Cunningham.
He is survived by his
brother, Michael, his two
nephews, Patrick and
Michael, and his niece,
Kelly Jacob, and their
children.
David graduated from
Havana High School and
attended Marquette Uni-
versity and the St. Am-
Ambrose University in
Iowa where he received
his bachelor degree in
English. He completed
graduate work at Notre
Dame and the University
of Iowa. David enjoyed
gatherings with friends,
drinking beer and playing
pinball at Kenny's Bar dur-
ing his college days in
Iowa. He moved from
Iowa to New York City
in 1968 and a few years
later re-located to the
Bay Area where he met
Mirra in Berkeley. David
was at the center of a vi-
brant political scene in
Iowa and New York and
remained active in pro-
gressive politics in
the Bay Area throughout
his life.
He lived and worked
most of his life in the Bay
Area, first in Berkeley and
then Fremont. He was
employed for many years
by Kaiser Permanente as
a psychiatric tech. and
later worked at the Ala-
meda Main Library,
retiring in 2012. He and
Mirra were both active
politically and were big
contributors to political
and charitable causes.
They enjoyed frequent
visits with her family in
Hawaii and hosting their
niece, Kelly, on her visits
to the Bay Area.
Please remember David
with a donation to the
Alameda Free Library,
1550 Oak Street, Alameda
CA, 94501 or to a charity
of your choice. Due to
COVID-19 a memorial
will be planned at a
later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.