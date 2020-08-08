David H. Cunningham

March 30, 1936 - July 9, 2020

David Cunningham, 84,

of Fremont, CA and for-

merly of Havana, IL and

Berkeley, CA passed away

on July 9th at his home

in Fremont. David was

born March 30, 1936 in

Havana, IL, the son of

Hugh B. and Fae Cunning-

ham. He was preceded in

death by his life long part-

ner, Mirra Morrison, his

parents and his sister

Anne E. Cunningham.

He is survived by his

brother, Michael, his two

nephews, Patrick and

Michael, and his niece,

Kelly Jacob, and their

children.

David graduated from

Havana High School and

attended Marquette Uni-

versity and the St. Am-

Ambrose University in

Iowa where he received

his bachelor degree in

English. He completed

graduate work at Notre

Dame and the University

of Iowa. David enjoyed

gatherings with friends,

drinking beer and playing

pinball at Kenny's Bar dur-

ing his college days in

Iowa. He moved from

Iowa to New York City

in 1968 and a few years

later re-located to the

Bay Area where he met

Mirra in Berkeley. David

was at the center of a vi-

brant political scene in

Iowa and New York and

remained active in pro-

gressive politics in

the Bay Area throughout

his life.

He lived and worked

most of his life in the Bay

Area, first in Berkeley and

then Fremont. He was

employed for many years

by Kaiser Permanente as

a psychiatric tech. and

later worked at the Ala-

meda Main Library,

retiring in 2012. He and

Mirra were both active

politically and were big

contributors to political

and charitable causes.

They enjoyed frequent

visits with her family in

Hawaii and hosting their

niece, Kelly, on her visits

to the Bay Area.

Please remember David

with a donation to the

Alameda Free Library,

1550 Oak Street, Alameda

CA, 94501 or to a charity

of your choice. Due to

COVID-19 a memorial

will be planned at a

later date.

















