Rabbi David DavisRabbi David Davis, a distinguished scholar and theologian who established the first chair in Judaic Studies at a Catholic university in the United States and was the first Rabbi to occupy a full-time position in the theology department of an American university died at his home in Surprise, Arizona on July 7. He was 83 (almost 84). The cause of his death was a heart attack.Rabbi Ronald Sobel Senior Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Emanu-El in New York City said of Rabbi Davis: "All of us who knew David were aware that he lived his life joyously, simultaneously mirroring those qualities of nobility toward which we, with our better natures, strive. Colleagues and congregants alike knew that he pursued learning with integrity and taught with compassion, always the exemplar of that which is best in the human spirit. As a rabbi, we who were his colleagues knew that David represented the finest traditions of a loving, inclusive Judaism."Rabbi Davis and his wife Patricia had moved to Surprise, AZ in 2005. Although Rabbi Davis had thought to retire at that time, his love of teaching led him back to the classroom. In 2005, Davis joined the faculty of Arizona State University and he taught there, including Barrett the Honor College and Osher Life Long Learning, until 2019.In 2000, Rabbi Davis joined Vanderbilt University as a member of the Administration and Faculty and served in that capacity until 2005. Prior to his tenure at Vanderbilt, Rabbi David Davis served as Rabbi of The Temple Congregation Ohabai Sholom in Nashville, TN from 1997-2001, at which time he was named Rabbi Laureate.From 1976 to 1996, Rabbi Davis served as Associate Vice President for University Relations and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of San Francisco. During that time, he also continued his work, begun in 1977, as Director of the Swig Judaic Program at USF.Prior to university work, Rabbi Davis served as Chaplain of San Quentin Prison for eight years, and as Senior Rabbi of Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael, California (1970-76), Associate Director of the National Federation of Temple Youth in New York (1967-70) and Assistant Rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Worcester, Massachusetts (1965-67).Davis was active in ecumenical and civil rights activities. The late Jesuit Fr. John Lo Schiavo, a former President of the University of San Francisco, called Davis a "one-man ecumenical movement". Davis was known for teaching about Jesus' Jewish identity; his classes on "Jesus the Jew" remained popular, and throughout his teaching career he was able to bring renowned individuals like Saul Bellow, Elie Wiesel and Abba Eban to speak to his classes.During his seminary days, his leadership in a nationwide seminary civil rights movement was recognized by President Johnson with an invitation to the signing of the Civil Rights Act. A photograph of Davis with President Johnson at the signing is a cherished family artifact. What President Johnson said to Davis at that signing is legendary, but unprintable.Davis was well-loved by his students, both young and old. In addition to a naturally magnetic personality, he had a passion for teaching, a way of making everyone feel included and of making Judaism accessible. With respect to the accessibility of Judaism, perhaps a lesser known fact about Davis was that he was recorded on an album called "Hear, O Israel A Prayer Ceremony in Jazz" on which jazz greats including Herbie Hancock were featured. It didn't hurt his cause that Rabbi Davis had an indisputable "cool" factor, including - to the delight of his oldest daughters - in the 1970's he drove a red mustang convertible with a license plate that said "Rabbi".Rabbi Davis was born on August 18, 1936 and grew up in the Baltimore, Maryland area. His father, Alexander Alvin Davis, had worked for the railroads and the federal government and was one of 9 children. His mother, Anne Lillian (Frank) Davis worked as a bookkeeper until her marriage and after that was a homemaker. She was one of 7 children. There are still numerous Davis relatives in Maryland and in the Baltimore area.Davis had also been a talented athlete. As a child, he held local running records, and as a young man he was always the star of any "friendly" softball or football game. In later years, he remained an avid sports fan.In addition to his wife, Patricia of Surprise, AZ, survivors include children: Amy Davis (Brian) of Oakland, CA; Douglas Robinson (Krista) of Brisbane, CA; Allyson Davis (Steve) of Los Angeles, CA; Camden Steele (Lintje) of Buckeye, AZ; Micah Davis (Elyse) of San Ramon, CA; Brie Robinson of Nashville, TN; a brother Eric Davis (Diane) of Olney, MD, and 11 grandchildren.Donations in memory of Rabbi Davis may be made to the Rabbi David Davis Memorial Fund at the Vanderbilt University Hillel: