Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Dubliner Bar
328 W. Portal Ave
Resources
1973 - 2019
David Demartini Obituary
David Joseph Demartini

November 20, 1973 - September 27, 2019

David Joseph Demartini was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He graduated from St. Gabriel's ('88) & Riordan High School ('92). David proudly worked as a hardwood floor tradesman for 21 years & lived his entire life in San Francisco.
David truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: hunting, fishing, banter with family & friends, a cold beer and a warm fire. David had an uncanny ability to make people laugh & feel at home while being unapologetic about his life.
He is survived by his son David A. Demartini, his mother Barbara Demartini & his brother Paul Demartini. Friends may join his family on Wednesday, Oct 23rd at The Dubliner Bar (328 W. Portal Ave; SF) for a Celebration of David's life to start at 5pm (ending 8pm).

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
