David Demartini

David August Demartini

December 18, 1940 – April 7, 2020

David, you taught us how to cheer loudly at sprint car races, wait patiently for a deer to walk into a wooded clearing, and munch contentedly on those delicious Italian cookies. Your proverb was "My Balanced Diet is a Cookie in each hand."

Now rest in peace after a lifetime in the Excelsior District in San Francisco. David August Demartini, beloved by family and friends, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

David attended Corpus Christi Grammar School (1949-1954) and Riordan High School (1954-1958). He earned a BA Degree and General Secondary Credential (1964) and Masters of Arts Degree (1969) in Industrial Arts from San Francisco State College. In the same years, he served in the United States Navy as a Photographers Mate 2nd Class, with two years in active duty and four in reserve units, until June, 1969. During the turbulent Viet Nam war years, David served as a photographer on helicopter missions over Japan and Alaska. In 1966, he was assigned as a photographer on the Geophysical Year Expedition to the North Pole.

Following his Navy career, David taught Industrial Arts at San Francisco State College and Visual Communications at Western Washington State College. He loved hunting with friends at Table Rock Gun Club; traveling to New Mexico and Arizona on hunts; and enjoying hobbies in graphic arts, cinematography and design.

David is survived by a large circle of loved cousins and friends.



