David Joseph Dillon, Jr.July 19, 1928 ~ December 1, 2020Resident of MillbraeDavid was born in San Francisco to David and Edna Dillon. He passed away at his home where he lived and raised his family since 1956.He is predeceased by his wife, Carol, his parents David and Edna, and his brother Robert.He is survived by his son Kevin (Lezli) (Terry), daughter Susan (Jim), Martin (Theresa), grandchildren (8) Katie, Brian, Kelly, Nick, Marissa, Lucas, Hannah and Brendan. Great grandchildren (3) Eila, Beckett and Callen.David attended Corpus Christi Grammar School, Sacred Heart High School (Class of 1947). He was drafted into the US Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1950 and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. He retired in 1980. After retirement he worked at Bay Meadows Racetrack for 28 years in security.Dave was always there for his family and friends. He always took pride in his family and never let them down. Thank you Dad, we all love you.Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Private committal took place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.