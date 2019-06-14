David M. Dixon November 9, 1954 - May 21, 2019 Dave Dixon passed peacefully at home with his family by his side after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Dave was a fourth generation San Franciscan and a proud graduate of St. Gabriel Elementary, Sacred Heart High School and SFSU. He retired from Delta Airlines in the 90's to become a licensed MFT, opening the door to an impressive career as a mental health clinician in private practice in Marin County, several Bay area school districts, and for the County of Sonoma Behavioral Health, working at the Main Adult Detention Facility, Sierra Youth Center, and Juvenile Hall. Dave helped to transform hundreds of lives and was a mentor to many, though he always saw himself as a small part of a much larger picture. He was a champion of underserved youth, families and elders and volunteered at the Canal Alliance and Whistlestop teaching English as a second language.



Dave lived his life with intensity, curiosity, passion, and an ever-present sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and family man and if he was your friend, you surely counted yourself honored.



He was a man of great integrity; authentic to his core, his joyful wit and positive outlook was an inspiration to all who met him.



Fly free beloved Dave—always in our lives and hearts.



Dave is survived by his wife of 28 years, Theresa (Terri) Henderson; son, Brian Henderson; sisters, Carol Edwards (Doug) and Nancy Alvarez (Paul); and six nieces and nephews. Dave was predeceased by his parents Antoinette and Richard Dixon and his brother, Mark Dixon.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Unity In Marin, 600 Palm Drive, Novato. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Dave's name to: St. Gabriel School Tuition Assistance Fund, 2550 41st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116 or Canal Alliance ESL Program, 91 Larkspur Street, San Rafael, CA 94901

