David A. Duncan June 17, 1936 – June 14, 2019 David Duncan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family just three days shy of his 83rd birthday. He was a longtime resident of Hillsborough before retiring to San Mateo with his cherished wife of nearly 53 years, Linda.



David was born in Long Beach, Calif., and attended Long Beach Poly High School and Long Beach City College before graduating from Stanford University where he earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and an M.B.A.



He started his career in manufacturing at Proctor & Gamble. Later he became a security analyst and moved to New York City where he worked on Wall Street for William D. Witter, Inc. He and Linda moved back to the Bay Area after the birth of their daughter, and he found his professional passion as a money manager, ultimately co-founding the firm Duncan & Branson.



David was a member of the Olympic Club for more than 50 years and enjoyed many friendships over games of handball and golf. He kept active in retirement by learning to play bridge, spending time with family, reading books, following the stock market, and doting on his granddaughter while watching numerous episodes of Scooby Doo or sharing an ice cream cone together.



Intellectually curious, he traveled the world to far-away places including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and Southeast Asia. Yet some of his fondest memories were experiences closer to home including summers at the Stanford Sierra Camp at Fallen Leaf Lake and the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang, Calif.



He was deeply committed to his family and will always be remembered for his devotion to them, his warm smile, his funny sense of humor, his strong faith, and his unwavering love for Stanford football. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter and son-in-law Holly and Mark Rockwood, granddaughter Audrey; sister Marion Smith, and nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express gratitude for the kind doctors and nurses at Mills Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame and CPMC in San Francisco. The family is especially thankful for support from the pastoral staff and congregation at the First Presbyterian Church in Burlingame.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame, 1500 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010; to Mission Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd. Ste. 300, San Mateo, CA 94402; or to .



A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Burlingame on Friday, July 19 at 11am.









