David Figone
Oct. 22, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2019David passed away unexpectedly at home in San Francisco at the age of 65. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from San Francisco State University. He was an active member of the De Paul Seniors club and an avid Bay Area sports fan with a special place in his heart for the San Francisco Giants.
David is survived by his loving mother Rena and his sister Ann Marie Dougherty (Dennis). He was a wonderful uncle to his two nephews; Michael (Julia) and their children Nathan and Brynn; Matthew (Angela) and their son Mason; and his niece Kathleen.
Friends may visit Tuesday, November 26th from 5pm to 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 27th at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 2320 Green Street, San Francisco. David will be laid to rest next to his father, John Figone, at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019