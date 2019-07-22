David Rulon Garfield April 8, 1956 - July 14, 2019 David Rulon Garfield, age 63, passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on July 14, 2019. Born in Ogden, Utah to Rulon Garfield and Shirley Davis, he died next to his devoted and cherished wife of 39 years, Nina Sparks Garfield.



David was raised in Ogden, Utah, and Broomfield, Colorado, the eldest—and sometime ringleader—of seven rambunctious siblings. His remarkable intellect and academic accomplishments led him to the University of Denver on full scholarship, where he earned degrees in economics and political science. From there, he attended Brigham Young University and received his juris doctorate.



His legal career began with Denver law firm Davis, Graham & Stubbs, then continued in Minneapolis for 23 years with Wells Fargo & Company, where he served as Deputy General Counsel for 16 years. David was highly respected by colleagues and industry peers, and was known for being good-natured, intelligent, and a keen problem-solver. His distinguished legal career ended with his role as General Counsel for the Charles Schwab Corporation in San Francisco.



As an active, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, David made a lasting impact on many of its members throughout his life. He lived by service, faith, and love, dedicating himself to various church roles including children's pianist, youth leader, seminary instructor, bishop, and high councillor. He was actively serving as Stake President of the San Francisco California Stake at the time of his death.



To all who knew him, David was an example of a life fully lived. He always looked for the good in everything and especially loved serving people. His enormous capacity for loving others was mirrored by a deep passion for learning, reading, teaching, traveling, and politics.



David's greatest joys came as a husband, father, and grandfather. He left behind an enduring legacy of wisdom, faith, optimism, and kindness by living well, laughing often, and loving much. An incredible man who shared his goodness wherever he went, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



David is survived by his wife Nina, children Anna (Avery), Michael (Cassandra), Blake, Evan (Kelsey), Erin (Caden), ten grandchildren, six siblings, and countless friends.



Visitation services will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 1pm to 2:30pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center (730 Sharp Park Road, Pacifica, CA). Memorial services will follow at 3pm at the same location. In lieu of flowers, David requested that donations be made to the in honor of his mother.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 23, 2019