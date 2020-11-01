1/1
David Goldstein
David Goldstein
4/14/1946-10/31/2020
David Goldstein, 74, died at home on October 31, 2020. David was born on April 14, 1946, in Baltimore, MD to Bernard Mitchell Goldstein and Beatrice (Gordon) Goldstein. David is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah, their children Anna Goldstein Howe (Thomas) of Washington DC, and Jacob Goldstein (Rhonda) of Alameda, CA, and five grandchildren Ethan, Aidan, & Eleanor Howe, and Marshall & Naomi Goldstein. He is also survived by his loving sister and brother, Esther Nichol (Charles) of Pt. Reyes, CA, and Lawrence Goldstein (Iris) of Florida. In his prime, David was the life of every gathering and always the biggest personality in the room. David believed in the importance of humor, loved to engage in philosophical debate, was partial to jazz, art, and travel. We will love him daily and miss him dearly.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2020.
