David Alan GroeschelMay 11, 1953 - November 4, 2020On Wednesday November 4th, David Alan "Tiki Dave" Groeschel left this earth - destination unknown. He leaves behind his family: wife, Diane Olivier; step children, Olivia and Henry Beckwith; father Lloyd Alan"Bud" Groeschel; predeceased mother Beverly (Johnston) Groeschel; sister Ellen and her husband Richard Ashmore.Dave was born in 1953, a proud forth generation San Franciscan. He attended Washington High School, as his father did before him, and completed his studies at The Selwyn School in Denton, Texas. After many adventures along the way he ended up owning Mom's Body Shop - a tattoo shop on Haight Street in San Francisco which, after 22 years in operation, will continue in business as his legacy. He was very involved in various communities and proudly filled out his last ballot so that he could contribute to the end of the Trump administration. He collected tattoos - with the work of 50 different artists on his body at last count - and amassed decades of tattoo history. He loved his Harley, taking many rides with friends across California and beyond. Later bicycles came back into his life and he delved into the history of Marin County's influence on the development of the mountain bike. Dave had a thirst for knowledge and experiences and he traveled the world in style – always finding the best hotel rooms and restaurants cities had to offer. Evenings invariably ended with long talks with friends and a good cigar. His lifetime love of clothes was legendary and he turned heads with his bespoke suits and shoes, the outfit often completed with a hat. He was light on his feet having studied ballet and tap-dancing at a young age and later loved swing dancing.What we will all remember is the mix who Dave was - a bad-boy-looking biker with a marshmallow inside. His favorite movies were Legally Blond and Blood in Blood Out. He took people into his heart, giving them tough love and example to live by, always loyal and supportive. He could get frustrated and "pop a cork" but would then come right back and own his part. He made so many good friends and kept them, spinning great stories about adventures they all had together. Loyalty and duty to family and friends were paramount, and he loved deeply. He will be missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of DAVID GROESCHEL be made to:The American Liver Foundation;and/orKaiser Foundation Hospitals, c/o Institutional & Planned Giving – Hospice, 1950 Franklin Street, 4th Floor, Oakland, CA 94612