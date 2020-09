Or Copy this URL to Share

David Jay Hansen

July 18, 1957 - Sept. 04, 2020

David transitioned at his home surrounded by family. David was proceeded in death by his son Jay Edward Hansen, his mother and father. He leaves behind his wife Pamela Hansen and twin daughters Erin Hansen and Alicia Hansen Lee, his four grandchildren Demetrius, Jior, Jay Jr., Zoey and a host of family and friends.



