David E Hartley

Oct 7, 1927 - Jul 28, 2020

In Loving Memory

David Hartley 92, passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek on July 28 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Laurelle Thom, his son Wallace Hartley, and his 3 Grandchildren, Chris Kinney, Peter Thom, and Matthew Thom. In addition, he will never be forgotten by hundreds of others who had the pleasure of spending time with him.

David graduated from Berkeley High School. He proudly served in the Navy afterwards. After his service, he studied and graduated from the University of Washington and soon afterwards began his professional career at Stone and Youngberg in San Francisco where he worked until his retirement from his Managing Partner position there. At Stone and Youngberg, he contributed heavily to the financing of the managed growth of California. He also served as President of the US Municipal Security Rule Making board which honored him for his contributions.

David was married to his loving wife Shirley for 65 years. Together, and often with family and loved ones, they traveled the world to experience the many different cultures. There are few spots on the globe that they did not see, not just as tourists, but seeking time with, and to listen to, all classes of the people living there. David and Shirley retired in beautiful Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii where they most enjoyed the people and water life there, snorkeling and diving. They titled their life there "Heaven on Earth". His wife Shirley sadly passed away in 2015 just before they had both planned to return to the Bay Area to be closer to their immediate family and David relocated shortly thereafter to Walnut Creek where he remained at Byron Park, close to family. He was very happy with the love and care he received there – his new home.

Sometime afterwards he met a very special lady, Joan Young, who was also living there. They feel deeply in love and being infatuated and incredibly happy with each other (truly like young adults, always laughing and smiling), they got married in a wonderful Wedding held at the beautiful home Joan's daughter shared with her husband. Sadly, Joan has since passed, but she was a tremendous blessing in his life.

David had absolutely the fullest life imaginable. He had a positive impact on everyone he met, and those fortunate enough to have known him, will never forget him.

Unfortunately, during these times, a physical gathering for a celebration of his life will limited to immediate family, but his family knows that his life will be celebrated always by those who knew him.

David will miss those with whom he spent time with as much as they will miss him. David's love of others endures and he will continue to be loved by so many.





