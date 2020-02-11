|
David Allen Herring
October 30, 1956 - January 14, 2020The exceptional and beloved David Allen Herring died January 14 in San Francisco from ALS. He was 63. Tall and handsome with a winning smile, Dave made friends easily, everywhere. He was smart, funny, capable, artistic, generous, humble, loyal, fair, and, most of all, kind. Dave was a tremendous listener who never interrupted a conversation. He had an endless curiosity toward most any subject, and greatly appreciated architecture and design. Dave was an accomplished alpine skier, abalone diver and snorkeler, an avid museum- and film-goer, and a 30-year Giants' season-ticket holder. Dave also enjoyed traveling from Istanbul to Oaxaca and many places in between.
Dave was born in San Jose, one of five kids. A close-knit family, they took many trips to Lake Tahoe, a place Dave treasured for its natural beauty. Dave attended Willow Glen High School, playing football and soccer and graduating in 1975. Dave enrolled at UC Berkeley, his late father Dr. Jack Herring's alma mater, and graduated in 1979 with a B.A. degree in environmental studies. At Cal, he joined the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity where he made lifelong friends and served as house manager and chapter President.
Dave and Beth were married in 1988 and bought a fixer upper on the edge of Noe Valley where they lived with a succession of Siamese cats. Dave set about remodeling the entire house himself, a project that was to take years owing to his dedication to precision carpentry. He also created beautiful gardens out of the concrete front yard and the berry patch in the rear.
As a licensed contractor, Dave was in demand for projects big and small by clients who wanted fine craftsmanship and attention to detail. Dave then worked in commercial construction project management for three years. In 2000, Dave joined the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, where he also served as chapter officer, union trustee and Vice President of Membership for the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 21, AFL-CIO. Dave retired in May 2018 as a Senior Housing Inspector.
The retirement plan had been to spend half the year on the Big Island of Hawaii, where in 2015 he and Beth had bought another fixer upper, a 1930's plantation home that needed extensive restoration. This was their greatest and last adventure, and Dave's final trip was in November 2018 before he was too weak to travel. In the last year of his life, he enjoyed a steady flow of visits from friends and family.
Survivors include his wife Elizabeth McQuillan of San Francisco, his cat Winston, his mother JoAnn Herring of San Jose, sisters Cathy (Mark) Ferrari of San Jose, Becky (Perry) LaForge of San Clemente, and Patricia Marazzito of Salt Lake City, and brother Doug Herring of San Jose.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Noe Valley Ministry. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial @ giving.massgeneral.org, or to I AM ALS @ iamals.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020