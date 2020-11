Or Copy this URL to Share

Share David's life story with friends and family

Share David's life story with friends and family

David Trexler Hood

1934 - 2020

Born in Cincinnati Ohio, son of David Granville Hood and June Trexler Hood.

Grew up in Hudson Ohio, attended Colgate University ('56). 30+yr. career in HR Mgt. in NYC, Detroit, and San Francisco (lived in San Mateo). Dave is survived by his brother, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. We will miss Dave's loving smile.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store