Obituary Condolences David John Monfredini March 13, 1956 - June 23, 2019 David John Monfredini, age 63, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from surgical complications on Sunday June 23, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Esther Gramaccia Monfredini and John C. Monfredini. At the time of his passing, David was comforted by the presence of his loving wife and soulmate of 38 years, Deborah. He is also survived by the two lights of his life-his daughters Robin Monfredini-Devine {Sean) and Kelly Monfredini (Erik Eyler), and his dearest sister and best friend, Janet Monfredini (Mark Plumley). Also surviving is his father-in-law Chuck Alexander and sister-in-law Cindy Cardno (FrankCapaldo). Additionally he is survived by many close cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews and many friends too numerous to mention with all of whom he shared a lifetime of joyous memories.



David was forever proud of his Italian heritage and his longtime San Francisco roots. He was educated in San Francisco schools: St. Cecilia's Grammar School, Archbishop Riordan High School and the University of San Francisco, class of 1978. As a lifelong San Franciscan, David loved his native City, its people and wonderful institutions.



Professionally he was a leader in the meat and poultry industry. He was the president and owner of Allied Pringle Food Sales Co, a well-regarded supplier to the retail and restaurant sectors of the industry. David and his company continue to enjoy a strong and highly respected reputation throughout the business community.



David was a very generous person who gave unselfishly to numerous charities throughout the Bay Area and he never ceased to help those less fortunate. He was always thankful to be in a position to help those in need. Our world today is a better place because of David's many contributions to his family and the community. Some of the special times of his life were those spent coaching his children's athletic activities. He and Deborah enjoyed the wide circle of friends cultivated from his involvement in his children's lives.



David's life can be summarized as one well lived and thoroughly enjoyed. He was a person worthy of emulation and he set a wonderful example for his family and friends to remember.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco with visiting beginning at 9:30 a.m. and service commencing 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held at the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salesian Boys' and Girls' Club or to are preferred.







