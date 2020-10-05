David Loofbourrow

David Thomas Loofbourrow Jr.

June 3, 1938 - March 23, 2020

David Thomas Loofbourrow Jr. passed in peace at the age of 81 on March 23, 2020

He was born on June 3 1938 and grew up in Oakland before moving to Lafayette. He graduated from a Acalanes high school, San Francisco State and Golden Gate university school of Law. He was a founding partner of Lynch, Loofbourrow, Gilardi and Grummer.

Before graduating from SFSU he served in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton.

David lived his life to the fullest. His passion for his English heritage led him to spend the last 20 years in Devon England. He formed many strong bonds and lasting friendships and became a beloved member of the Biddeford community.

He was a member of St. Stevens church in Orinda as well as St. Helens in Northam, England.

He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, distinguished attorney, avid outdoorsman, and proud patriot. His generosity, optimism and positive attitude had a tremendous impact on those around him.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter Elizabeth(Orrin)Chrisman, son David(Tais) and grandchildren Ella and Benjamin Loofbourrow.

Due to COVID-19 SIP David's memorial was postponed. It will be held on 10/10/20 at 12 pm. Please email Davidmemorial10.10@gmail.com if you are interested in participating.



