David L. Mackler, M.D.
1932-2019Dr. David Mackler died peacefully on June 8, 2019 in Fillmore, California, attended by his loving wife of 37 years, Sandra Spangler Mackler. He was 86. Notwithstanding his declining health over the last few years, he continued to charm and lift the spirits of everyone around him with his characteristic warmth, wit, and joie de vivre until the very end. He was born in Wichita, Kansas and attended medical school at the University of Oklahoma. He established an internal medicine practice in San Francisco in 1963, after his internship on the Stanford service at San Francisco General Hospital and his residency at Mt. Zion Hospital. When he retired from medical practice in 2000, he and Sandra began spending more time in Fillmore, where she spent much of her childhood. He is survived by Sandra and by his sister, Pearl Meltzer, of Austin, Texas. His brother, Michael, predeceased him.
During his years of medical practice he was greatly beloved by his staff: Jeannie, Cam, and the legendary Mrs. Otto. He would often say he considered his patients as family. His collegial relationships with medical specialists in San Francisco allowed his patients to enjoy VIP treatment when then needed access to a specialist. In the early 1980s, before the AIDS virus had been identified and when nobody knew for certain how AIDS was transmitted, he showed extraordinary personal courage and compassion in treating patients who were ill with that condition. He was a dedicated professional who exemplified what a doctor should be.
A celebration of David's life will be held in San Francisco in early 2020.
Correspondence to the family may be sent to Mrs. Sandra Mackler, c/o Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 757 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001. The family requests any donations to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, 1996 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019