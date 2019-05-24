|
|
David Francisco Martinez
Dec 9, 1979 - Apr 1, 2019David Francisco Martinez, 39, created a bold and passionate life that spanned many cities, careers, communities, and loves. His success in life was born from a genuine desire to draw connections between people and places and to share stories and ideas drawn from his rich understanding of the human experience.
David burned bright and fast as a professional dancer, digital marketer, and visionary in the somatic healing field. He was a deeply present human who was always talking about "showing up." He was loved madly by friends, lovers, and family in NYC, SF, LA, Georgia and Miami.
David is survived by his mother Sherolyn West (Jay); father Ramiro Martinez (Lilia); sister Tiffany Martinez; brothers Eric Martinez, Aaron & Austin Gutzwiller; grandparents Seney Styles, Frank & Flavia Martinez.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 (7–9:30 p.m.) at ODC Theater, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019