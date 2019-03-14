David W. McCullough November 15, 1934 - March 10, 2019 David Wesley McCullough, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at Bellerose Senior Living in San Jose.

He was born on November 15, 1934 in Fort Worth, Texas to Bryant Wesley and Joy Darling McCullough and was the oldest of four children. He graduated college at Texas Christian University in 1955 and medical school at University of Texas in 1959. He moved to California to complete his internship at Southern Pacific Hospital in San Francisco. This is where he met his wife, Doris Virginia Worthman, who he married on May 26, 1962. He then completed his Residency at Contra Costa Hospital in Martinez,California. David served in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Together, David and Doris had three children.

He had a thriving Family Practice from 1964 to 2015. He was an active medical staff member at Good Samaritan Hospital since its creation in 1965 where he had been a prior Chief of Staff. While continuing to practice medicine he completed law school at Santa Clara University in 1982 and became a member of the California Bar in 1984.

He had a love of red sports cars, fine wine and travel. He had visited over 50 Countries across the world He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an active part of his children and grandchildren's lives.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Doris; son, David; daughters, Laura (Brunetto) and Diane (Bennett); five grandchildren, Peter Brunetto Jr, Antonio Brunetto, Samara McCullough, Ella Bennett and Francis Bennett III; two sisters, Bobby June Dickson and Jeannette Cruce and one brother, Stacy McCullough.

David will be remembered as a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather and a patient and trusted physician.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Los Gatos Rotary Charities Foundation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.





