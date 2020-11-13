David J. McMahon Jr.
August 17, 1957 - November 7, 2020
David J McMahon Jr - A wave well ridden, a life well led.
One of the things that makes the Northern California surfing community so great is the amazing diversity of wave riders. They are an eclectic mix from all walks of life and professions joined together, sharing a deep love for the ocean and what it offers. This last weekend we lost a wonderful member of this community.
David J McMahon Jr, devoted father to Heather, Charles, and James, loving family man, and loyal friend was unexpectedly taken from us November 7, 2020 at the age of 63 at his home in Mill Valley, CA. Born to David and Janet on August 17, 1957 in West Chester, PA. Dave received his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Rhode Island and his law degree from Golden Gate University in 1985.
By profession Dave was an accomplished Attorney, by passion - an excellent surfer. As an avid waterman, he enjoyed surfing, kite, & windsurfing, as well as endless trips down to Baja for warm sun, cold beers and fish tacos. He shared a lifetime of memories with his closest friends chasing perfect waves in San Francisco, up and down the California coastline and around the world. His other great love was Stone River, his beloved second home in Mendocino county. He spent countless weekends there building and maintaining the family home, tending to the forest, fishing, hiking, swimming, hunting, and generally embracing all of nature's many gifts and challenges.
He is survived by his parents David and Janet, children Heather, Charles, and James and their mother Kathy, brother Michael (Mary, children Marissa and Kayla), sister Susan (Jack, children Faith and Gabriela), his partner Christina, and countless friends and colleagues.
May his memory fill our hearts with every rolling wave and gust of wind that filled his sails.
Formal services will be delayed until they can be more safely conducted due to COVID-19. An informal, socially-distant gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Monday November 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Volti San Francisco, P.O. Box 15576, San Francisco, CA 94115, www.VoltiSF.org
